FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Lithium X to buy Aberdeen interest to consolidate Sal De Los Angeles project ownership
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 中午12点12分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Lithium X to buy Aberdeen interest to consolidate Sal De Los Angeles project ownership

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Lithium X Energy Corp:

* Lithium X to acquire aberdeen interest to consolidate 100% ownership of the Sal De Los Angeles project

* Lithium X Energy - ‍signed agreement with Aberdeen International for purchase of Aberdeen's remaining 50% interest in Potasio Y Litio De Argentina S.A.

* Lithium X Energy says co and Aberdeen will terminate their existing shareholders' agreement regarding project company, Potasio Y Litio De Argentina SA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below