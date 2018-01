Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ixys Corp:

* LITTELFUSE AND IXYS ANNOUNCE ELECTION DEADLINE FOR IXYS STOCKHOLDERS TO ELECT MERGER CONSIDERATION AND EXPECTED CLOSING DATE

* IXYS - ELECTION DEADLINE IS JANUARY 12, 2018

* IXYS CORP - PARTIES EXPECT TO CLOSE TRANSACTION ON JANUARY 17, 2018