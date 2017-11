BRIEF-Littelfuse Inc Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.11​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc

* Littelfuse Inc - qtrly ‍net sales were $317.9 million, up 13% versus prior year period​

* Littelfuse Inc - Q4 ‍net sales are expected to be in range of $292 to $304 million​

* Littelfuse Inc - qtrly ‍GAAP diluted EPS was $1.87​

* Littelfuse Inc - ‍Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.58 to $1.72​

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.12, revenue view $319.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.85, revenue view $311.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Littelfuse Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.11​