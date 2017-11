BRIEF-LivaNova Plc reports ‍Q3 diluted earnings per share were $0.57​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - LivaNova Plc

* LivaNova Plc - ‍Q3 2017 diluted earnings per share were $0.57​

* LivaNova Plc - ‍Q3 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.93​

* LivaNova Plc - ‍Reiterates that worldwide net sales for full-year 2017 will remain between 1 and 3 percent growth on a constant currency basis​

* LivaNova Plc - ‍Adjusted diluted earnings per share projections for full-year 2017 are now expected to be in range of $3.30 to $3.45​

* LivaNova Plc - Qtrly ‍net sales $309.7 million versus $295.3 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $300.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $300.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S