BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment reports second quarter 2017 financial results

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc

* Q2 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.37 billion

* Live Nation Entertainment Inc says currently expect capital expenditures for full year to be approximately $220 million

* Live Nation Entertainment Inc qtrly ‍diluted net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $0.29​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S