BRIEF-Live Ventures Enters Into Agreement To Acquire $65 mln Per Year ApplianceSmart

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Live Ventures Inc:

* LIVE VENTURES INC - ‍ESTIMATED THAT LIVE VENTURES REVENUES WILL RISE APPROXIMATELY 42 PERCENT ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION​

* LIVE VENTURES - NET ASSETS ACQUIRED AS PART OF DEAL ARE ESTIMATED TO BE VALUED AT PURCHASE PRICE OR GREATER, RESULTING IN NO RECORDING OF GOODWILL

* LIVE VENTURES ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE $65M PER YEAR APPLIANCESMART

* LIVE VENTURES INC - ‍NO STOCK WAS ISSUED BY CO IN CONNECTION WITH APPLIANCESMART TRANSACTION​

* LIVE VENTURES INC - "‍BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE SYNERGISTIC"​