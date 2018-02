Feb 14 (Reuters) - Live Ventures Inc:

* LIVE VENTURES - ON JAN. 18, AUDIT COMMITTEE CONCLUDED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR QTRS ENDED DEC. 2016, MARCH 2017, JUNE 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON‍​‍​ Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2CmYlvt] Further company coverage: