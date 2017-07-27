FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Lkk Health Products Group acquires Landmark office building for 1.28 bln stg
路透调查
深度分析
深度分析
图片Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 早上6点30分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Lkk Health Products Group acquires Landmark office building for 1.28 bln stg

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - LKK Health Products Group

* Lkk Health Products Group acquires Landmark office building at 20 Fenchurch street in London for GBP 1.2825 billion

* Lkk Health Products says deal for a total consideration of GBP 1.2825 billion (approximately HKD 12.8 billion)

* Lkk Health Products - On July 26 it has entered into agreement with Land Securities Group Plc to acquire commercial building at 20 Fenchurch street, London, known as "Walkie Talkie" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

