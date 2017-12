Dec 11 (Reuters) - LKQ Corp:

* LKQ CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE STAHLGRUBER GMBH

* LKQ CORP - DEAL FOR FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.5 BILLION.

* LKQ CORP - EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS DURING FIRST YEAR AFTER CLOSING

* LKQ SAYS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION WITH PROCEEDS FROM PLANNED DEBT OFFERINGS, BORROWINGS UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, AMONG OTHERS