BRIEF-LLB sees steady 2017 net profit

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* SAYS ‍LLB GROUP EXPECTS 2017 NET PROFIT TO BE AT LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR​

* SAYS ‍IF MARKET CONDITIONS STAY SAME UNTIL END OF YEAR, LLB GROUP‘S NET PROFIT FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR IS LIKELY TO BE AT LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR (CHF 103.9 MILLION)​

* LLB - ‍THIS TAKES ACCOUNT OF DEPOSIT AT HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN LONDON IN CONNECTION WITH A LAWSUIT INVOLVING LLB VERWALTUNG (SWITZERLAND) LTD​