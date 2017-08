June 22 (Reuters) - Loandepot Inc:

* Loandepot appoints EVP, marketing; EVP, next generation lending

* Loandepot Inc - appointed Eric Gutierrez as executive vice president, marketing, and Pat Flanagan as executive vice president, next generation lending

* Says Gutierrez and Flanagan will be reporting to CEO Anthony Hsieh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: