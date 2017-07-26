FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
BRIEF-Loblaw expects regulatory headwinds from both healthcare reform and increases in minimum wage
图片Reuters TV
2017年7月26日 / 下午2点38分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Loblaw expects regulatory headwinds from both healthcare reform and increases in minimum wage

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd

* Loblaw - CEO, re: further reduction in generic drug pricing by Québec Government, "will put increased pressure on our pharmacy business model" - conf call

* Loblaw - in 2018, expect significant regulatory headwinds from both accelerating healthcare reform and increases in minimum wage - CEO on conf call

* Loblaw - "we need to increase our focus on cost reductions and accelerate our plans to realize efficiencies" - president on conf call

* Loblaw - in 2018, estimate impact on labor expenses from increases in minimum wage rates to be about $190 million - president on conf call Further company coverage:

