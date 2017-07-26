FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-Loblaw reports second quarter 2017 results
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点48分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Loblaw reports second quarter 2017 results

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd

* Q2 revenue C$11.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$11.05 billion

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.89

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly ‍drug retail (Shoppers Drug Mart) same-store sales growth was 3.7 percent​

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.89

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.11

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly ‍food retail (Loblaw) same-store sales growth was 1.0 percent, excluding gas bar​

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly ‍retail segment sales were $10,827 million, an increase of $333 million, or 3.2 percent, compared to Q2 of 2016​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - ‍Loblaw's outlook for 2017 remains unchanged​

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$4.44, revenue view C$46.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - ‍expected incremental impact of minimum wage increases on labour expenses is approximately $190 million in 2018​

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - ‍recently announced healthcare reform in Quebec will result in a more significant incremental impact in 2018 than in prior years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below