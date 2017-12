Dec 13 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDED $22 MILLION FOR PAVEWAY™ II PLUS LASER-GUIDED BOMBS

* LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS AWARD INCLUDES GUIDANCE KITS AND AIR FOIL GROUPS FOR GBU-12 (500 POUND) CONFIGURATION LGBS, SLATED FOR DELIVERY BY Q4 2019