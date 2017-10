Sept 28 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Lockheed martin increases share repurchase authority by $2.0 billion

* Lockheed martin - ‍with the increase, total remaining authorization for future repurchases under share repurchase program is approximately $4.0 billion​