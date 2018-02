BRIEF-Lockheed Martin Receives $524 Million Contract For PAC-3 Missiles

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN RECEIVES $524 MILLION CONTRACT FOR PAC-3 MISSILES

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - CONTRACT MODIFICATIONS INCLUDE PAC-3, PAC-3 MSE MISSILE DELIVERIES, LAUNCHER MODIFICATION KITS, ASSOCIATED EQUIPMENT & SPARES

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - ‍MODIFICATION IS IN ADDITION TO $944 MILLION CONTRACT AWARDED ON DEC. 21, 2017 FOR PAC-3 AND PAC-3 MSE PRODUCTION, DELIVERY​

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - U.S., ALLIED MILITARY FORCES TO UPGRADE MISSILE DEFENSE CAPABILITIES UNDER A $524 MILLION CONTRACT MODIFICATION