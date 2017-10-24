FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sees 2017 diluted EPS $12.85–$13.15‍​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin sees 2017 diluted EPS $12.85–$13.15‍​

2 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed martin reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $3.24 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $12.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $12.81 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 sales up about 2 percent

* Lockheed martin corp - ‍increased quarterly dividend rate 10 percent to $2.00 per share​

* Lockheed martin corp - sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $12.85 – $13.15‍​

* Lockheed martin corp - sees fy 2017 net sales $50 billion – $51.2 bln‍​

* Lockheed martin corp says quarter-end total backlog was $103,600‍​ million versus $96,200 million as at dec. 31, 2016

* Lockheed martin corp - corporation expects 2018 net sales to increase by about 2.0 percent as compared to 2017 outlook adjusted for adoption of asc 606‍​

* Lockheed martin corp - total business segment operating margin in 2018 is expected to be in the 10.3 percent to 10.5 percent range

* Lockheed-Preliminary 2018 outlook assumes u.s. government continues to support,fund corp’s key programs beyond continuing resolution for government fy 2018‍​

* Lockheed martin corp - cash from operations is expected to be greater than or equal to $5.0 billion in 2018

* Lockheed martin corp - corporation expects to make contributions of $1.6 billion to its qualified defined benefit pension plans in 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

