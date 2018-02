Feb 12 (Reuters) - Loews Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $1.16 BILLION FOR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF TAX ACT, NET INCOME FOR 3 MONTHS WOULD HAVE BEEN $281 MILLION OR $0.83 PER SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $3,555 MILLION VERSUS $3,338 MILLION

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $57.83 AT DEC 31, 2017 FROM $53.96 AT DEC 31, 2016