Jan 2 (Reuters) - Logiq Asset Management Inc:

* LOGIQ ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

* LOGIQ ASSET MANAGEMENT INC - ‍LOGIQ'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT, ADVISORY AND ADMINISTRATION INCREASED $1 BILLION YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $1.9 BILLION AT SEPT 30, 2017​