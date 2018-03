March 1 (Reuters) - LOGISTEC Corp:

* LOGISTEC ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF GULF STREAM MARINE

* LOGISTEC CORP - ACQUISITION WAS EFFECTED THROUGH MERGER OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF LOGISTEC WITH GULF STREAM MARINE

* LOGISTEC - AS PER DEAL, CO ACQUIRED 100% OF SHARES OF MERGED ENTITY AND GSM SHAREHOLDERS RECEIVED CASH CONSIDERATION OF $65.7 MILLION