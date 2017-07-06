FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Logistec Corp acquires majority interest in FER-PAL Construction
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上9点24分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Logistec Corp acquires majority interest in FER-PAL Construction

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Logistec Corp:

* Logistec Corporation acquires a majority interest in FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

* Logistec Corp - deal for $49.5 million

* Logistec Corp - has acquired 51% of shares of fer-pal construction ltd

* Logistec - purchase price consists of a cash payment of $41.5 million and issuance of 230,747 class b subordinate voting shares in capital of Logistec

* Logistec Corp - as part of transaction, Sanexen and FER-PAL have extended terms of their contractual relationship

* Fer-Pal's management team will continue to lead FER-PAL in their current roles following transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below