BRIEF-Logitech CEO Says Expects To Continue To Have Good Strong Growth Organically And From Acquisitions

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa:

* LOGITECH CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH SALES GROWTH ACROSS NEARLY ALL CATEGORIES

* LOGITECH CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO HAVE GOOD STRONG GROWTH ORGANICALLY AND FROM ACQUISITIONS

* LOGITECH CEO SAYS SEES FURTHER GROWTH POTENTIAL IN THE GAMING EQUIPMENT MARKET

* LOGITECH CEO SAYS DISTRIBUTION CENTRE PROBLEM LARGELY RESOLVED, WILL BE OVER BY END OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* LOGITECH CEO SAYS ALWAYS LOOKING AT ACQUISITONS, BUT DON‘T NEED THEM TO DELIVER STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)