11 天前
BRIEF-Logitech CEO says strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance
2017年7月25日 / 早上6点13分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Logitech CEO says strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa

* Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell tells Reuters strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance

* Logitech CEO says still cautious on tablet peripherals, says improvement reflects easy comparison

* Logitech CEO says - we are selling higher priced products than before

* Logitech CEO says sees 2 percentage points growth coming from recent Astro acquisition

* Logitech CEO says cash to be used for existing buyback, raising dividend and acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

