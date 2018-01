BRIEF-Logitech ‍Q3 GAAP EPS $0.48​

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa:

* LOGITECH DELIVERS RECORD SALES, UP 22%

* SAYS ‍Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) AMOUNTED TO $0.48​

* SAYS ‍Q3 NON-GAAP EPS GREW 16 PERCENT TO $0.65​

* ‍Q3 SALES $812 MILLION, UP 22 PERCENT IN US DOLLARS AND 18 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, COMPARED TO Q3 OF PRIOR YEAR​

* SAYS ‍RAISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK TO 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* SAYS ‍ALSO INCREASED ITS NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO A RANGE OF $270 MILLION TO $280 MILLION​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58, REVENUE VIEW $754.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.47 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S