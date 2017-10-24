FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Logitech reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40
2017年10月24日

BRIEF-Logitech reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa

* Logitech delivers strong Q2 sales and profit growth

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 sales $634 million

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 10 to 12 percent

* Logitech International- outlook for FY 2018 is 10 to 12 percent sales growth in constant currency and $260 to $270 million in non-GAAP operating income​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

