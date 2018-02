Feb 1 (Reuters) - LogMein Inc:

* LOGMEIN ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 20%

* LOGMEIN INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A 20% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, FROM $0.25 PER SHARE TO $0.30 PER SHARE

