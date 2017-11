Nov 10 (Reuters) - Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sa-

* Loma Negra announces 3Q17 results

* Q3 earnings per share PS. 0.52

* Loma negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sa qtrly ‍net revenue up 54.4% to PS.4,165 million on volume and price increases, translated to US$241 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: