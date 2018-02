BRIEF-Lonestar Resources Announces 82% Increase In Proved Reserves

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources Us Inc:

* LONESTAR RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 82% INCREASE IN PROVED RESERVES

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - ITS PROVED RESERVES AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED 82% TO 73.6 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT

* LONESTAR RESOURCES - PROVED RESERVES AT DECE 31, 2017 COMPRISED OF 50.7 MILLION BARRELS OF CRUDE OIL & CONDENSATE, 10.9 MILLION BARRELS NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS​

* LONESTAR RESOURCES - PROVED RESERVES AT DEC 31, 2017 ARE ALSO COMPRISED OF 71.9 BILLION CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS​