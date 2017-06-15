BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility

June 15 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc:

* Lonestar Resources announces expanded credit facility

* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million

* Lonestar Resources U.S.- expects to have $105 million drawn on senior secured facility after closing on 2 previously announced Eagle Ford shale acquisitions