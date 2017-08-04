BRIEF-Lonestar Resources posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.06

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources Us Inc

* Lonestar Resources announces second quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimates net oil and gas production for Q3 of 2017 will average between 7,600 boe/d and 8,100 boe/d

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - net oil and gas production averaged 5,635 boe/d in q2 of 2017 compared to 5,266 boe/d for 2017 ("1Q17")

* Qtrly revenue $15.1 million versus. $15.2 million