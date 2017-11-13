FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lonestar Resources Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12
2017年11月13日 / 晚上10点05分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources Us Inc

* Lonestar Resources announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - ‍forecast 2018 production will range between 10,000 boe/d​ to 10,700 boe/d​

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - qtrly total revenue $26.9 million versus $15.5 mln‍​

* Lonestar Resources US Inc sees Q4 2017 total production in a range of 7,650 boe/d to 7,850‍​ boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

