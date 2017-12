BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US Announces Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources US Inc:

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - INTENDS TO OFFER $250 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2022

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDEEM ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 8.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING ALSO TO REDUCE AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY