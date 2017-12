Dec 22 (Reuters) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp:

* ‍LONG BLOCKCHAIN CORP​ SAYS ENTERED LOAN, OPTION AGREEMENT WITH COURT CAVENDISH LTD IN CONNECTION WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON SHIFTING PRIMARY CORPORATE FOCUS

* ‍LONG BLOCKCHAIN - PURSUANT TO TERMS OF FACILITY,COURT CAVENDISH TO MAKE AVAILABLE BORROWING FACILITY OF $2 MILLION WITH OPTION TO INCREASE THIS TO $4 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2kY7LXS) Further company coverage: