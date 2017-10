Oct 24 (Reuters) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp

* LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS NET SALES RESULTS

* LONG ISLAND ICED TEA CORP QTRLY PRELIMINARY ‍TOTAL NET SALES $1.6 MILLION VERSUS $1.3​ MILLION