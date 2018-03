March 1 (Reuters) - Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd :

* LONSIN CAPITAL AND ITS AFFILIATES SUBMITTED AN INDICATION OF INTEREST TO ACQUIRE THE MAJORITY OF APWC

* ‍LONSIN CAPITAL LIMITED SAYS IT HAS INTENTION TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY OF APWC US AT US$4.00 PER SHARE​