BRIEF-Loomis Expects To Account One-Off Positive Tax Income In Range Of SEK 55 Mln To SEK 70 Mln During Q4 2017​

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Loomis Ab:

* LOOMIS POSITIVELY AFFECTED BY THE US TAX REFORM

* ‍TCJA‘S MAIN IMPACT ON LOOMIS IN Q4 THIS YEAR IS REDUCTION OF CORPORATE TAX RATE IN US FROM 35 TO 21 PERCENT​

* DUE TO REDUCED TAX RATE IN US, CO EXPECTS TO ACCOUNT FOR ONE-OFF POSITIVE TAX INCOME IN RANGE OF SEK 55 TO 70 MILLION DURING Q4 2017​

* ‍AS AN EFFECT OF NEW LEGISLATION LOOMIS EXPECTS, BASED ON CURRENT ESTIMATES, THAT GROUP TAX RATE FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN 25 AND 26 PERCENT​

* ‍ONE-OFF POSITIVE TAX EFFECT IN Q4 2017 IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON CASH FLOWS​