Nov 23 (Reuters) - Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l.:

* ‍Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. - on Nov 22, co, Zebra Holdings & Investments S.à.r.l. acquired 3.3 million shares of Bluestone Resources at C$1.00/share​

* ‍Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. - co now holds about 12.53% & Zebra now holds about 23.71% of currently issued and outstanding common shares of Bluestone​