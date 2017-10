Sept 28 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company BV:

* HY consolidated net income, group share, of US$160 million, up from US$135 million one year ago

* HY net sales US$27.7 billion, up 18 pct from US$23.5 billion in same period last year‍​

* HY volumes up by 8 pct compared to the first six months of 2016

* “We are starting to see renewed optimism, most notably in Europe”

* Successfully begun a divestment process for some non-strategic assets