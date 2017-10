Oct 13 (Reuters) - Louisiana-pacific Corp

* LP acquires International Barrier Technology Inc

* ‍$22 million agreement involved cash for shares, making Barrier a wholly-owned subsidiary of LP​

* Barrier shareholders approved acquisition on Sept. 28​

* Barrier will operate as part of LP’s OSB business​

* ‍LP will continue to honor Barrier's existing contracts and service its customers' needs​