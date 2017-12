Dec 7 (Reuters) - Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp :

* LOWELL JUNKINS NAMED ACTING PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FARMER MAC

* FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE - BOARD TERMINATED TIMOTHY BUZBY ON BASIS OF “VIOLATIONS” OF ITS POLICIES UNRELATED TO FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)