BRIEF-Lowe's Announces Three New Appointments To Board Of Directors

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc:

* LOWE‘S ANNOUNCES THREE NEW APPOINTMENTS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LOWE‘S COMPANIES - ‍ APPOINTED DAVID BATCHELDER, CO-FOUNDER OF RELATIONAL INVESTORS, AND LISA WARDELL, CEO OF ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION, TO ITS BOARD

* LOWE‘S COMPANIES INC - WILL NOMINATE BATCHELDER, WARDELL AND NEW NOMINEE BRIAN C. ROGERS FOR ELECTION AT LOWE‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* LOWE'S COMPANIES INC - FOLLOWING ROBERT JOHNSON'S RETIREMENT, LOWE'S BOARD WILL BE COMPOSED OF 13 DIRECTORS