FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lowe's reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.05
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 上午11点12分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Lowe's reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.05

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc

* Lowe’s reports third quarter sales and earnings results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 sales $16.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.59 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowe’s Companies Inc- ‍total sales are expected to increase approximately 5 percent in fiscal year 2017​

* Lowe’s Companies Inc - ‍comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 3.5 percent in fiscal year 2017​

* Lowe’s Companies Inc - ‍comparable sales increased 5.7 percent for Q3​

* Lowe’s Companies Inc- ‍diluted earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.30 are expected for fiscal year ending February 2, 2018​

* Lowe’s Companies Inc - ‍hurricane-related sales in quarter were approximately $200 million​

* FY earnings per share view $4.50, revenue view $68.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below