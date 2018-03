Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc:

* LOWE‘S TO EXPAND SHERWIN-WILLIAMS PARTNERSHIP

* LOWE‘S COMPANIES INC - SHERWIN-WILLIAMS WILL BECOME THE ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE‘S U.S. RETAIL OUTLETS FOR INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINTS

* LOWE'S COMPANIES - WILL INTRODUCE KRYLON SPRAY PAINT IN ITS FISCAL Q1 AND ADD NEW PAINT, STAIN AND APPLICATOR PROGRAMS OVER COURSE OF YEAR