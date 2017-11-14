FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces development and commercialization partnership with Bayer for cancer drugs
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 下午12点31分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces development and commercialization partnership with Bayer for cancer drugs

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo Oncology announces global development and commercialization partnership with Bayer for larotrectinib and LOXO-195

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍Loxo Oncology and Bayer to co-promote in U.S. with a 50/50 profit share; Bayer to commercialize RoW​

* Loxo Oncology Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Loxo Oncology will receive a $400 million upfront payment​

* Loxo Oncology Inc - deal includes ‍up to $1.55 billion in upfront, regulatory, and commercial milestones​

* Loxo Oncology - co eligible for $450 million in milestone payments upon larotrectinib approvals, first commercial sale events in some markets​

* Loxo Oncology - co also eligible for additional $200 million in payments upon LOXO-195 approvals, first commercial sale events in some markets​

* Loxo Oncology - ‍outside of U.S., ​Bayer will pay co royalties on sales, sales milestones totaling $475 million for larotrectinib & LOXO-195 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below