Dec 6 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc:

* LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - ON DEC 5, 2017, BOARD AUTHORIZED INCREASE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, OF UPTO $500 MILLION OF ISSUED&OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* LPL FINANCIAL - AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, WHICH WAS $141 MILLION AS OF SEPT 30 - SEC FILING