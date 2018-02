Feb 20 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc:

* LPL FINANCIAL REPORTS MONTHLY ACTIVITY FOR JANUARY 2018

* LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF JAN WERE ABOUT $636 BILLION, 3.5 PERCENT INCREASE VERSUS END OF DEC 2017​

* LPL FINANCIAL - ‍TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF JAN WERE $28.7 BILLION, A 3.7 PERCENT DECREASE VERSUS DEC 2017​