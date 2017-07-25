FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
BRIEF-LSB Industries provides update on its strategic alternatives review process
2017年7月25日

BRIEF-LSB Industries provides update on its strategic alternatives review process

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc

* LSB Industries Inc provides update on its strategic alternatives review process

* LSB Industries Inc - board has made a decision to terminate formal sale process portion of its strategic review

* LSB Industries Inc - board has not been presented with a sale transaction that they feel is in best interests of shareholders

* LSB Industries says "‍believe that, at this time, current outlook in nitrogen chemical industry is adversely affecting any potential transactions"​

* LSB Industries Inc - board "remains open and willing" to engage in discussions regarding potential deals

* LSB Industries - ‍board will continue to work with its outside advisors on evaluating other strategic, financial and operational options​

* LSB Industries Inc - continuing to streamline its corporate structure to reduce costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

