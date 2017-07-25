FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-LSB Industries Q2 loss per share $0.53
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点22分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-LSB Industries Q2 loss per share $0.53

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Lsb Industries Inc

* LSB Industries, Inc. reports improved operating results for the 2017 second quarter

* Q2 sales $122.9 million versus $110 million

* LSB Industries Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.53

* Says planned capital additions for q3 of 2017, are estimated to be approximately $13 million

* LSB Industries Inc - demand for agricultural ammonia weakened as q2 progressed

* LSB Industries Inc - for fy17, total capital additions are expected to be between $30 million and $35 million

* LSB Industries Inc - agricultural ammonia pricing impacted by overabundance of product in market resulting from recent facility expansions by two of competitors

* LSB Industries Inc - second half of 2017 looks more challenging than anticipated earlier this year due to the current ammonia pricing environment

* LSB Industries Inc - sees ammonia sales volumes under the agriculture segment to be 45,000 tons to 55,000 tons for the second half 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below