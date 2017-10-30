FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSB Industries reports Q3 sales of $92.4 million
2017年10月30日

BRIEF-LSB Industries reports Q3 sales of $92.4 million

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc

* LSB Industries Inc reports improved operating results for the 2017 third quarter

* Q3 sales $92.4 million versus $80.3 million

* LSB Industries Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.91‍​

* LSB Industries Inc -‍ for fy 2017,total capital additions related to maintaining &enhancing safety& reliability at facilities is expected to be about $35 million​

* LSB Industries Inc - sees Q4‍ ammonia sales volumes under agriculture to be in range of 15,000 tons to 25,000 tons​

* LSB Industries Inc - sees Q4‍ ammonia sales volumes under industrial, mining and other segment to be in range of 55,000 tons to 65,000​ tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

