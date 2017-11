Nov 15 (Reuters) - LSC Lithium Corp

* LSC Lithium announces changes to the board of directors

* LSC Lithium Corp- ‍Wayne Richardson will no longer serve as director and chairman of company​

* LSC Lithium Corp- ‍Stephen Dattels, a current director and co-founder of company, has been appointed chairman of company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: